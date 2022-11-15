Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

