Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

