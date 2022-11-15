Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

