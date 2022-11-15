Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.18 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.37.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.