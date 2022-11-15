Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.20 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.