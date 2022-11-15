Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.3 %

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $111.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85.

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.