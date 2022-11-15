Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,044 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Perficient by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,684 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

