Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 91,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,066,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

