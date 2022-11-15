Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Stock Up 0.5 %

DORM stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

