Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE AM opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

