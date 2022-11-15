Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

