Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,249 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.