Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 160 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

