Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 443 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

