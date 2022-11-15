Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,807 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -158.00 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

