Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

California Water Service Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $163,986 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.