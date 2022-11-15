Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

