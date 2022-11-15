Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $128.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

