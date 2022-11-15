Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

