Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

