Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.