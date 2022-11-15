Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,704 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNX Resources by 1,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 360,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

About CNX Resources

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.