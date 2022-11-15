Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,797 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.6 %

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

