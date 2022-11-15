Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 322 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 535.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 397,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Matson Price Performance
Shares of MATX stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34.
Matson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.
Matson Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matson (MATX)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.