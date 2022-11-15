The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Eastern stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

