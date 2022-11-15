The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,093,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 261.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 377,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 101,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

