The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 236.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

WEN stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

