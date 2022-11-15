The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

The9 Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NCTY opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The9 has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

