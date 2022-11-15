Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on THUPY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of THUPY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

