Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Up 3.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 5,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWMIF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

