Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Ronald Russell Buys 344,821 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Ronald Russell purchased 344,821 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £58,619.57 ($68,883.16).
Time Finance Stock Performance
LON TIME opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.50. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.
About Time Finance
