Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Titan Mining Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

About Titan Mining

(Get Rating)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.