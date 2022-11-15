Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,801.0 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.
Toshiba Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.