Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in October

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 760,200 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 652,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,801.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

