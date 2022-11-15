TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

