Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Trading 2.7% Higher

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.27). 250,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 141,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a PE ratio of -22.60.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

