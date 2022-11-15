Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOLWF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.87 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.