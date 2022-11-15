Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

