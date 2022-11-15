Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01). 213,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 212,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.22.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.
About Tufton Oceanic Assets
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
