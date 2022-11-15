Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

