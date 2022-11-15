Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Critical Analysis

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 17.00% 11.92% 8.69% Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $7.32 billion 11.33 $1.39 billion $3.62 44.55 Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.75 $119.50 million $1.26 27.41

Analyst Ratings

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Analog Devices and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 13 0 2.68 Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $191.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $37.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Volatility & Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Ultra Clean on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and microelectromechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company offers digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, the rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.