Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 3,117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,938 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

