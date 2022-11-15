United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

