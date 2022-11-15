United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Buys 18 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £184.32 ($216.59).

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,006 ($11.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 949.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,031.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.45) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($12.93) to GBX 1,025 ($12.04) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080.83 ($12.70).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.