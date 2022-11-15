US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

