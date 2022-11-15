US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.
US Foods Stock Performance
Shares of USFD opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
