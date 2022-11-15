Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 112,508 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $237,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,825,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,667.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $736,509.74.

On Thursday, October 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $19,775.28.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00.

Usio Stock Performance

USIO stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Usio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

