Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 112,508 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 112,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $237,391.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,825,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,667.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $736,509.74.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 11,771 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $19,775.28.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $71,920.00.
Usio Stock Performance
USIO stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
