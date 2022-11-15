Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,351,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,538,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

