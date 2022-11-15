Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICR. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $55.72 on Monday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

