Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICR. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Vicor Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $55.72 on Monday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
