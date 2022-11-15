Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistra Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 11.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 464.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 506,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

