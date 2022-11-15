Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. 44,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vizsla Silver (VIZSF)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.